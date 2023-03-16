SDSU Basketball arrives in Orlando prior to first NCAA tournament game

The San Diego State Aztecs departed Tuesday to head out to Orlando to be a part of the South regional in the NCAA tournament.

The Aztecs, who finished No. 18 in the final AP Top 25 and Coaches polls, are the #5 seed in the tournament. They will face the#12 seed College of Charleston on Thursday afternoon.

That game is set for Noon PT… but in the meantime they got a practice in and got acquainted with the Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic.