SDSU basketball begins season with 50-point win over SD Christian

With a mixture of old, young, and new to the floor, the San Diego State Aztecs basketball team began the road to March Madness with a convincing 102-52 win over San Diego Christian College.

Matt Bradley and Keshad Johnson each had 13 points, along with senior transfer Jaedon Ledee.

The Aztecs begin their regular season Monday, November 7 when they face Cal State Fullerton.