SDSU basketball preps for last minute #19 Colorado State matchup

The San Diego State Aztecs were getting ready to face Nevada at home on national television.

But, due to COVID concerns they are now playing #19 Colorado State, a matchup that wasn’t supposed to happen until February.

So, now, a short staffed Aztec team has to get themselves in gear and prep to play their most important game of the season.

Game is set to be played in Viejas Arena at 1 p.m. on January 8th.