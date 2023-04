SDSU basketball’s Matt Bradley & Nathan Mensah to share NCAA journey at Rock Church

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This past March, the San Diego State Men’s Basketball team made history when they made it to the NCAA Final Four.

Aztec basketball stars, Nathan Mensah and Matt Bradley, along with Pastor Miles McPherson, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their NCAA journey and tell us all about Sunday’s event at the Rock Church.