SDSU breaks ground for new partner-university program





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDSU broke ground on a new facility that will allow students to earn their four-year degrees from outside universities while still attending the local community college.

Administrators and students were invited to celebrate the start of construction.

The executive vice president of the associated student organization told the crow that this project marked more than just a building, implying that the future cooperation across universities would bring a plethora of new opportunities to San Diego students.