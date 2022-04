SDSU celebrates groundbreaking for new river front park

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – If you have driven by the old Chargers stadium in Mission Valley lately, you’ve probably noticed that things are moving quickly.

The new Aztec Stadium already has seats and the land around the stadium has also been taking shape.

Part of that land, will also be used for a river front park.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from Mission Valley with more details on the construction.