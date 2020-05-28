SDSU College Republicans write letter to Trump asking him to cancel foreign worker visas amid jobs crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego State College Republicans are one of many student groups that have signed a letter to President Trump asking him to roll back on temporary worker programs for foreign nationals.

Hundreds of other college students have signed the letter. President of SDSU College Republicans, Oliver Krvaric, specified that the letter is about white collar labor in particular.”

During one of the most difficult economic crisis’ in recent memory, and the most difficult for graduating college students looking for a job, Krvaric explained “it’s unconscionable that American companies would seek to hire foreign nationals rather than hiring domestically.”

Krvaric discussed the letter in more detail with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

Earlier this week, Krvaric spoke on Tucker Carlson Tonight about the letter: