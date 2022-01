SDSU COVID-19 booster shot deadline is today, Jan. 18





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All students, faculty and staff eligible for the COVID-19 booster will be required to have their booster on file in HealthConnect by Jan. 18 to be considered fully vaccinated, according to guidelines announced last month by the California State University system.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was on-campus at SDSU to tell us all the details on the deadline and reopening the school in February.