SDSU falls 76-67 to New Mexico at Viejas, snapping Aztecs 16-game home win streak

The No. 23 Aztecs fall short 76-67 to New Mexico in a highly anticipated Mountain West matchup at home Saturday night in front of a packed house.

Matt Bradley and Adam Seiko lead the pack for the Aztecs, scoring a combined 27 points.. but it wasn’t enough to overcome the powerhouse Lobo duo Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr.. as they would go on to score a combined 71 points.

This loss would snap the Aztecs 16-game home win streak, and would give the Aztecs their first Mountain West loss this season.

SDSU will be looking to bounce back as they hit the road to take on Colorado State Wednesday night.

We hear postgame reaction from Bradley, Seiko, and Coach Dutcher.