SDSU Football Coach Brady Hoke on 2023 season and conference realignments

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDSU Football Coach Brady Hoke joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to preview the 2023 season and explain what the conference realignments mean for the Aztecs.

SDSU will host the Ohio Bobcats at Snapdragon Stadium on August 26th to start the season.