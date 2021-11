SDSU football prepares for big test against Boise State

The San Diego State Aztecs are 10-1 going into their final game of the season. A game that could make or break their chances at a New Year’s 6 bowl and the Mountain West championship game.

But, they are preparing to face a strong Broncos defense featuring some familiar San Diego faces.

Meanwhile, Boise is prepping to combat an offensive line and running backs like they have never seen before.

Kickoff is Friday November 26th at 9 a.m.