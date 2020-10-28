SDSU football preps for first road game of the season

SDSU football team is about to embark on their first road trip of the season. Heading to play at Utah State on Saturday night in Logan, Utah on what should make for a brisk night on Halloween. Aztecs dominated UNLV in the season opener 34-6. The Mountain West Conference has safety protocols in place for the Coronavirus Pandemic. Student-athletes are tested three days a week. Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Aggies lost their first game of the season at Boise State 42-13. Utah State beat the Aztecs last year at Qualcomm Stadium 23-17.