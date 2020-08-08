SDSU football preps for football season in September

Despite conference across the country making the decision to postpone their football season to 2021, the Mountain West has decided to play on.

The season will be delayed by three weeks, starting September 26th, but will only consist of 10 games. Eight of those will be within their conference and two of them will be outside of it.

Head coach Brady Hoke talking to the press about the safety measures being taken and whether or not he feels there will be a season at all.