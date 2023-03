SDSU Football Pro Day in preparation for the NFL Draft

Numerous NFL scouts were in attendance today at San Diego State University for the Aztecs “Pro Day”. A group of Aztecs players, including local talents like 2016 Silver Pigskin Finalist Braxton Burmeister & Christian Alum Jesse Matthews, showcased their skills and athleticism in hopes for potentially being drafted or signed to an NFL roster during April 27-29th’s NFL draft.