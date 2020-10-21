SDSU football setting the stage to play in Carson this season





San Diego State football team is preparing to play the season opener at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson against UNLV. Aztecs happy to finally get back on the field October 24th. The Mountain West Conference and the Big 10 will see their first live game action of the season due to the Coronavirus Pandemic delaying the start of the season. SDSU playing all their home games in Carson until their stadium in Mission Valley scheduled to be completed in 2022.