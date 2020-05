SDSU football’s Parker Houston cut for a cause

Parker Houston was recognizable on the SDSU football field as the tight end with long locks for the Aztecs.

But, his hair was four years in the making, after he decided to grow it out just to donate it to those in need and suffering from hair loss due to cancer and other conditions.

Now, with his fresh new look, Parker is ready to set out on the next leg of his journey, playing football as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.