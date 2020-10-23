SDSU issues stay-at-home advisory for students through Halloween weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A stay-at-home order will go into effect for all SDSU students.

The stay-at-home order is a shutdown implemented to prevent a potential outbreak, and it is not due to COVID-19 cases.

SDSU President Adela De La Torre released a statement about the orders saying, “under the advisory, students are encouraged to stay home, with the exception of essential needs. The advisory will begin as 6:00 PM tomorrow (Friday) and will remain in effect through November 2, 2020.

School leaders are asking students to only leave their homes for essential needs like getting food or for academic purposes. They also confirmed that enforcement is ongoing to prevent mass gatherings, especially over Halloween weekend.

To clarify once again, this is a preventative shutdown, to stop a potential coronavirus outbreak from happening during a time when students come together to celebrate Halloween.

The students have an exceptionally low risk to the coronavirus, with people under 19-years-old having a 99.997% survival rate if infected with coronavirus.

This fact may be why students are reluctant to adhere to these overbearing shutdown orders when they are trying to enjoy their college years with their friends.

KUSI will follow up on this story to see how it was perceived by the students and if they adhered to the advisory.