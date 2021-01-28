SDSU Men’s Golf claims Southwestern Invitational title

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego State University’s Golf Team is returning home as champions, after a comeback win at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake, California.

The team was down 7 shots, with 18 holes to go before making their comeback.

Trailing by seven to ASU and in a tie for third after two rounds, the Aztecs fired a final-round 5-over 293 in windy and chilly conditions to blow by the Sun Devils and their 15-over 303. SDSU easily beat its playing partners in the final pairings Wednesday, including Arizona State, an eight-shot advantage over SMU (13-over 301) and a 13-shot triumph over Louisville (18-over 306).

SDSU Men’s Golf Head Coach, Ryan Donovan, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their impressive win and how they hope to carry the momentum into the next tournament.

For more information, click here.