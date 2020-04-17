SDSU music student creates digital big band

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego State music education major Chaz Cabrera found a way to bring his fellow students together to create music while staying at home.

Cabrera assembled mostly other students to produce a seamless, digitally crafted group performance of Disney music.

“WOW!! SDSU music major Chaz Cabrera has really outdone himself producing this video using cutting edge virtual technology, featuring his original arrangement of the classic Disney tunes and by showcasing so many of our fine SDSU musicians. Congratulations to everyone!” commented Music professor Bill Yeager, director of jazz studies for the School of Music and Dance at SDSU on YouTube.

In a time of social distancing and online everything, Cabrera and 11 others recorded a suite of movie music on saxophone, trombone, trumpet, drums, piano and guitar, all completely apart from one another, with all but two of the performers being SDSU students, according to an article at SDSU news center.