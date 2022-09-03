SDSU offers deals to fans and students for new Green Line trolley station

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The SDSU stadium trolley station has remained closed for nearly two years during the construction of the brand new Snapdragon Stadium.

As of Friday, Sept. 2 the Green Line trolley station will be reopening to the public and will permanently serve attendees of SDSU athletic events.

The first game at Snapdragon Stadium, between SDSU Aztecs and Arizona Wildcats, will take place this Saturday, September 3, and it’s expected to have over 35,000 fans in attendance.