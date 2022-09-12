SDSU Police Chief retires amidst school’s alleged rape scandal





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s been a change of leadership at the San Diego State University police department: SDSU police chief Mike Hastings made the decision to retire from his role in order to spend more time with family.

The change comes at the same time that university administration wrestles with criticism about the handling of an alleged off-campus rape said to have involved SDSU football players last fall.

The new police chief Gregory Murphy, who served in the U.S. Air Force, has taken over the position following an official change of command ceremony on September 4th.