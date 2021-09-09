SDSU proposal will give faculty choice to change to all virtual instruction for Fall 2021 semester





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Before this school year started, all California State and UC schools required all their students & staff to be vaccinated in order to return for on-campus classes and activities.

Both university systems said they would allow exemptions based on medical or religious grounds.

But just after the 2021 fall semester started, SDSU Senate is gathering Thursday to vote on giving the faculty the choice to return to all-virtual instruction. Thursday’s vote is just the first in the process for the proposal to become policy.

SDSU tells KUSI that currently, there are “no plans by the university to change the modality of any existing fall courses.”

The SDSU IFC sent a letter to their members warning them that “the University Senate has a proposal on its agenda to give faculty the choice to change to all-virtual instruction for the Fall 2021 semester. This proposal will be voted on September 9, 2021, at 2:00PM.”

The SDSU IFC’s letter went on to express “its extreme displeasure and disappointment with the University Senate for even allowing such a proposal to reach this voting stage.”

They also said SDSU students were only informed two days before the official vote, are not prepared to switch to online learning, have already signed housing agreements with the expectation of in-person learning, and have already paid tuition and fees with the expectation of in-person classes.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was live at SDSU with the details about why SDSU IFC is urging students to show up to the vote and voice their opposition.

RELATED STORY: UC & CSU schools will require all students and staff to be fully vaccinated

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SDSU IFC (@sdsuifc)