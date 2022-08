SDSU Receiver Jesse Matthews in studio talking about playing At Snapdragon Stadium





SDSU football season will kickoff the season at there new fresh digs at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday September 3rd against the Arizona Wildcats. On Monday afternoon Aztecs leading receiver Jesse Matthews stopped by the studio to talk shop about what it was like running out on the field for the first time. He also elaborated on the upcoming season now less than two weeks away.