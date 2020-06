SDSU Soccer player shops for those at risk

Abbie Rieder is a sophomore soccer player on the Women’s team at San Diego State University who is helping out her local community. Rieder started the San Diego chapter of “Leave it to Us,” a not-for-profit organization that grocery shops for those that are at a health risk due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The website below has all the information on how you can sign up to volunteer or receive grocery services.

https://leaveittous.global/