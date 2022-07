SDSU standout receiver Jesse Matthews in studio talking football





San Diego State University standout receiver Jesse Matthews is all about giving back to the community. He will be hosting a skills camp on Saturday July 23rd at his alma mater Christian High School. He stopped by the KUSI studios to talk about why its important to give back. Matthews, also chimed in and elaborated about breaking n Snapdragon Stadium in September. For more info go to jessematthewscamp.rsvpify.com.