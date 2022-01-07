SDSU students petition to reverse two week remote learning announcement





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDSU students are voicing their frustrated opinions after the school announced that they will start the semester online for two weeks.

A petition is making its rounds around San Diego, to collect signatures and put a stop to the online learning.

They are concerned because the add/drop date is just days before they are “supposed” to go back to in-person learning, and if they decide to stay online the students are financially locked in to online learning.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard was out at SDSU talking about the petition and what it means for students at SDSU.