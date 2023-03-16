SDSU study suggests police change how they enforce laws in homeless camps





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Officers Association responded to accusations of racism when dealing with the homeless population.

A study presented to San Diego City Council on Tuesday raised questions about officers enforcing laws in homeless camps because of potential biases.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with SDPOA President Jared Wilson about how the proposal would hurt our officers, and make the community less safe.

The full presentation in front of San Diego City Council can be seen below: