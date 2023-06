SDSU Summer League: Ramona 66, Granite Hills 63

Summer league basketball for the prepsters out at SDSU, this game featuring Granite Hills and Ramona.

A competitive game the whole time, so much so, that it went into overtime.

A 3-point shot by the Bulldogs Chase Newman in the last 45 seconds of OT sealed the deal for Ramona.

They take home the 66-63 victory.