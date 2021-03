SDSU training nursing students to help administer the COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego State University said it is training more than 200 nursing students to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine across San Diego County.

The Director of SDSU School of Nursing, Philip Greiner, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the training.

Greiner said the school of nursing is made up of approximately 500 undergraduate students and 75-80 graduate students.