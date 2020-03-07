SDSU’s Kappa Delta puts on Shamrock 5k to raise money to prevent child abuse in SD





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego State University’s Kappa Delta Sorority held their 9th Annual Shamrock 5k this morning to help raise money for Olive Crest of San Diego and Prevent Child Abuse America.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at Liberty Station NTC Park while runners, walkers, and pets geared up for the local, philanthropic event.

80% of the funds raised during the event go to Olive Crest of San Diego and 20% go to Prevent Child Abuse America.