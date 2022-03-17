SDSU’s Kappa Delta sorority to host annual Shamrock 5K Run in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kappa Delta, Beta Rho Chapter, of San Diego State University is hosting its annual Shamrock 5k Run/Walk on March 19, 2022.

The event creates awareness and raises funds for Prevent Child Abuse America and the Olive Crest Foundation.

More than 300 participants including San Diego State University students, members of campus Greek organizations, and the local community are expected to attend the event, which features a run/walk as well as games, vendors, food, and speakers from Olive Crest.

“In past years, Kappa Delta Beta Rho has raised over $22,000 for Prevent Child Abuse America and Olive Crest, and this year we hope to continue this momentum at our 2022 Shamrock Event. Our San Diego-based beneficiary, Olive Crest, relies on our funds raised to support their mission of helping at-risk kids find strong families. Philanthropy lies at the heart of Kappa Delta, and we are honored to assist Olive Crest as they connect our community’s youth with safe and stable housing, access to tools for success, and forever families,” says Beta Rho’s Director Of Philanthropy and Community Service Sara Bustamante.

The Shamrock 5K is held at NTC Park located in Point Loma, and begins at 8:00 a.m. Registration is priced at $25 per person from now until March 11th, and $30 per person after March 11th. To sign up, or for more information visit Eventbrite.com.

Kappa Delta’s Vice President of Events and Programming, Lulu Gaitan, discussed the upcoming event and shared all the information on how to participate on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.