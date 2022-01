SDSU’s Matt Araiza awarded the Ray Guy Award

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Not everyone gets the Ray Guy Award but SDSU’s Matt Araiza did! Being recognized as being one of the nations best kickers, his started his journey here in SD being first covered by KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report!

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy gleaming proudly, talked with Araiza about his accomplishments and what he is doing now to get ready for the big leagues.

You can watch #OURGUY Matt Araiza's full interview from the 2021 ESPN College Football Awards Show at the link in our bio!#RayGuyAward pic.twitter.com/p8WAWpcNB9 — Ray Guy Award (@RayGuyAward) December 16, 2021