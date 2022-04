SDSU’s Pacific Islander Student Association celebrates scholarship recipients

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDSU’s Pacific Islander Student Association is holding a Lu’au to celebrate its scholarship recipients and their continued dedication to be role models in the community.

The organization has accomplished so much over the past year and deserves to be celebrated.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jason Austell talked with Angie Miyashiro-Saipaia about the scholarship and the student association.