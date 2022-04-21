SDUHSD superintendent apologizes for comments about Asian community

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – San Dieguito Unified High School District Superintendent Dr. Cheryl James-Ward faced backlash Wednesday night after comments she made seemed to equate the success of Asian students in her school district with their financial upbringings.

The comments upset a number of the district’s parents and held a rally Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. outside the district’s headquarters.

Dr. James-Ward’s comment which started this uproar was an answer she gave to a trustee member who questioned why Asian students do so well in school while looking at data that showed Asian students did not receive as many D and F letter grades as other racial groups.

“I can tell you part of that reason: So here, in San Dieguito, we have an influx of Asians from China and the people who are able to make that journey are wealthy,” Dr. James-Ward began.

“You cannot come to America and buy a house for two million dollars unless you have money. You cannot send kids and send them with a guardian unless you have money. So you’re going to be getting kids who are most affluent and have the four capitals, which I call the emotional capital, the financial capital, the educational capital and the social capital coming here to the United States and coming specifically to our area,” Dr. James-Wards added.

Albert Liang was one Asian parent present at the rally who spoke with KUSI’s Matt Prichard about Dr. James-Ward’s track record of reaching out to different community groups and taking a balanced approach to the situation.

“What I want to do is at least to put out a rational voice out there and ask everybody to think a little bit deeper and actually examine what’s going on in the school district instead of focusing on one person,” Liang said.

“I think everybody can agree on this point. This issue is not one person,” said Liang. “Firing or cancelling one person doesn’t resolve anything other than raising the stakes and promoting animosity. Antipathy is never the way to go in a civil discourse,” Liang added.

Matt Prichard was live from Encinitas with more details on the situation.