SDUHSD superintendent Cheryl James-Ward intends to file lawsuit against district





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, parents with the San Dieguito Union High School District rallied outside and inside of a meeting with the district’s Superintendent, Cheryl James-Ward, over comments she made in regards to her district’s Asian American community.

James-Ward has since apologized for her comments which insisted that the reason her district’s Asian students, particularly Chinese students, did so well in school was due to their wealth.

Since then, the San Dieguito Union High School District board has voted to place their superintendent, Dr. Cheryl James-Ward, on leave.

Some parents want to forgive James-Ward, while others feel that a resignation is the best apology.

James-Ward joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to give her side of the story.

The superintendent described being in complete shock the past several weeks, “because when I kept going back over what I said, I could not find anything wrong with what I said,” James-Ward responded.

The widely-circulated comment she made was related to understanding the diversity of the district’s students, James-Ward said.

She emphasized that part of the reason Asian American students in the district do so well in school has to do with their socio-economic background.

The median household income of those in the SDUHSD is $143,421, according to 2020 Census data.

More Census data on those in the district can be viewed here.