SDUHSD’s teacher’s union petitions to remove Ty Humes from school board





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Dieguito Union High School District’s teacher’s union delivered a press release on April 29 launching their petition to remove Ty Humes from the district’s board and hold a special election, costing the district an extra $500,000 to $650,000.

Humes is the first African-American to ever serve on the board and was unanimously voted in.

The teacher’s union is hoping collecting signatures to overturn his appointment and hold a new special election to replace him.

Only 400 verified signatures are needed from residents of of SDUHSD’s Area 5.

San Dieguito Union School Board Member, Humes, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the situation.