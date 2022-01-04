SDUSD asks students to take 2 COVID-19 tests before returning from winter break

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District welcomed students back to school Monday, asking that they use their at-home COVID-19 test kits before coming in, though it was not a requirement.

Before winter break, students were given two antigen tests to take before returning to campus and another to be taken Monday.

Parents were asked to upload their child’s results to the district website, even if it’s negative.

Any child who tested positive was asked to take all the necessary precautions.

Replacement tests were available for anyone who lost theirs at the district’s office in Normal Heights.

Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, San Diego Unified School District Board President, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the start of the new semester.