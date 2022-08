California’s 2nd largest district back to class Aug. 29





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 120,ooo students were back in classrooms on Aug. 29.

San Diego’s second largest district has shed it’s mask mandate for the first time in years. SDUSD is California’s second largest district.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez visited Logan Memorial Educational Campus to see all the hubbub first hand, and receive updates on SDUSD’s priorities and schedules for the 2022-2023 school year.