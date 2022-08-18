SDUSD Board candidate Becca Williams opposes proposed property tax ballot measure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Believe it or not, yet another proposed tax increase will be on the 2022 ballot. But this one, introduced by the San Diego Unified School District.

The bond measure would allow the San Diego Unified School District to borrow $3.2 million and levy a property tax of 6-cents per $100 of value.

San Diego Unified District C candidate, Becca Williams, explained why she is opposed to the measure on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.

Williams is campaigning against Cody Petterson, who has called himself the “union candidate.”