SDUSD Board President gives updates on return to in-person learning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – School is back in session at the San Diego Unified School District.

School Board President Dr. Sharon Whitehurst Payne joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” for an update on how school has been going thus far.

When it comes to COVID-19 protocols, Whitehurst-Payne described it as “all of the above,” with masks, vaccines, boosters, social distancing and more.

The district recently passed out N95 masks to all students and staff.