SDUSD Board President Richard Barrera reacts to ReOpen San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FDA’s panel endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 years old on Tuesday.

The endorsement has many parents fearing new vaccine mandates for even younger children.

Amy Reichert, Co Founder of ReOpen San Diego, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries earlier Wednesday night, and expressed that the SDUSD Board had not listened to parents concerned about vaccine mandates for school children.

RELATED STORY: ReOpen San Diego responds to FDA panel endorsing COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11

Barrera maintained that he believed the overwhelming majority of SDUSD parents completely disagree with the words of ReOpen San Diego and are in support of vaccine mandates.