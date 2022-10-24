SDUSD Board Trustee Richard Barrera: Students experienced a difficult transition back to school

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced earlier this month.

The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect the academic performance of students amid the pandemic.

SDUSD Board of Education President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne said the pandemic exacerbated existing trends in student performance, and “reinforced the need to focus on the whole child.” “All of us have been impacted by the pandemic. However, some students and families have been affected more than others,” she said. “We cannot forget that many of our students are still grieving for the family members, caregivers, and loved ones they lost to COVID-19.

The San Diego Unified School District was among the nation’s strictest district in terms of COVID-19 regulations, but officials say the regulations they supported have nothing to do with the decrease in test scores.

SDUSD Board Trustee Richard Barrera explained this was the first year students were tested since 2019, and the transition back to in-person learning was “difficult” for students, which is why the scores are down.

Barrera did not take any responsibility for supporting & enforcing the policies leading to the “difficult transition” back to in-person learning.

San Diego Unified Board Trustee Richard Barrera tells KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski the district plans to return to their pre-pandemic strategies to get the testing numbers back on track.

