SDUSD changes no fans policy and creates a new deal with teachers for reopening

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After some push back, San Diego Unified School District has created a plan to allow some fans at youth sports games, overturning their “no fans policy.”

Furthermore, SDUSD is offering families a choice of returning to school for hybrid instruction or continuing distance learning.

In-person schedules also depend on the amount of classroom space.

Schools in the district will send details of their learning models to parents on March 22.

Richard Barrera, San Diego Unified School Board President, joined KUSI to discuss the new policy and new reopening deals.