SDUSD District C candidate Becca Williams: We need to limit students screen time in the classroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced last month.

The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect the academic performance of students amid the pandemic.

Becca Williams is running to represent District C on the San Diego Unified School District Board, and tells KUSIs’ Jason Austell that the failed policies they implemented throughout the coronavirus pandemic is what she aims to fix.

Catastrophic learning loss resulted from the remote learning policy, and mask mandates served as a major distraction when kids were able to return to in-person learning.

Williams said one of the most troubling problems that is rarely talked about is screen time for kids. These days, the amount of time our youth spends looking at screens is outrageous, and that could be contributing to the mental health problem we are seeing become more common.

Williams also pointed out the system for grading and honors courses is not benefitting the students, and hopes to be elected in order to give San Diego Unified students the best education they can get.

