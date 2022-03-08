SDUSD is removing mask mandates starting April 4. Why not remove them now?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Officials with San Diego Unified School District announced last week that the district would lift the indoor mask mandate once students returned from Spring Break after April 4.

But many are asking for the mandate to be lifted immediately.

Just one of those asking for the removal of district mask mandates is Justin Reden, attorney for Let Them Breathe, who joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his thoughts on removing the mandate now.