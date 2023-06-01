SDUSD middle school flag football opening doors for youth in first year

San Diego Unified School District’s Middle School Flag Football program has given opportunity to both girls and boys in their first year of launching.

A successful first year of action allowing youth to compete and hone in on their football skills with no contact, build friendships with athletes at other schools, and much more. Coming this fall, girls flag football will now become a CIF-approved sport, something that the county has never seen before.

We hear from athletes as they share their experiences from their first season and the excitement as they now know they can carry this with them into their high school years to come.