SDUSD moves forward with student vaccine mandate starting summer 2022





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s Department of Public Health has postponed California’s vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until at least July 1, 2023 — but San Diego Unified School District will continue to move forward with the vaccine mandate starting summer 2022.

Sharon McKeeman, Founder of Let Them Breathe, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss SDUSD’s response to the governor’s mandate.

McKeeman encourages SDUSD parents or students looking for other options to explore her website.