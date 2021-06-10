SDUSD parents and community rally against district’s proposed ethnic studies program

BOARD OF EDUCATION BUILDING (KUSI) – A rally was held today by parents and others in the community to oppose San Diego Unified School District’s proposed ethnic studies program.

The “Californians for Equal Rights” foundation has called for action, along with San Diego Unified parents to protest the district’s multimillion dollar proposal to promote “critical race theory.”

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina joined viewers live from the Board of Education Building where the rally was underway.

Frank Xu, Board President of the Californians for Equal Rights foundation, joined the rally to oppose the district spending $77 million on teaching the district’s student to be antiracist through an “ethnic studies program.”