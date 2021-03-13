SDUSD parents upset over no fans policy





SCRIPPS RANCH (KUSI) – In a recent win for San Diego youth athletes, the state has allowed certain sports to pick up where they left off when the pandemic shuttered children indoors.

The California Department of Pubic Health released a statement allowing for immediate family members — socially distanced and masked up — to attend games.

But the San Diego Unified School District can impose additional guidance, which in this case, was that no fans were allowed to watch from the stands.

Brian Stoney, parent of Scripps Ranch High School football player, Dylan Stoney, joined KUSI to discuss the situation.