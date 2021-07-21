SDUSD President Richard Barrera incorrectly asserts district must enforce mask mandate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District will follow and enforce California’s mask mandate for all public school students during the fall 2021 semester.

Richard Barrera, San Diego Unified School District Board President, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the reasoning behind the district’s decision, and why he thinks it’s responsible to force young children to wear masks for 6 hours a day.

Currently, only people 12-years-old and above are eligible to vaccinated, leaving most SDUSD students to be unvaccinated. Back in March of 2021, Barrera told KUSI News that in order to return to in-person learning, all school staff must be vaccinated. At the time, the state only recommended teachers being vaccinated.

During Tuesday’s interview on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego, Barrera incorrectly asserted that SDUSD, and other districts, are being forced to follow the state guidance.

But last week, public health officials in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration abruptly changed course from the original guidelines and said school districts can decide for themselves how to enforce the mask mandate, if at all.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries correctly pushed back on Barrera’s incorrect claim, pointing to smaller school districts that have already announced that they will allow their students/parents to decide for themselves.

UPDATE: California’s school guidance will be clarified regarding masking enforcement, recognizing local schools’ experience in keeping students and educators safe while ensuring schools fully reopen for in-person instruction. — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) July 13, 2021

RELATED STORY: Richard Barrera on SDUSD’s fall semester mask policy

San Diego Unified School District won't give students the option to choose whether or not they want to wear a mask this upcoming semester. Smaller districts are not enforcing state rule, but @SDSchools says their students must wear masks. Full Interview: https://t.co/TEp3FuQ4cx pic.twitter.com/2JlxTevJSI — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 21, 2021